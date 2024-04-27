Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:OII opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

