Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $9.73

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.73.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AGL. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on agilon health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health
agilon health Stock Up 15.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than agilon health
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.