Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $9.73

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGL. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on agilon health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

agilon health Stock Up 15.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.