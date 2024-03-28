Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $35.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.06. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

