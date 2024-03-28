Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 229.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $93,034,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Down 8.5 %

CELH stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.