High Note Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

