IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

