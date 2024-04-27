Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

