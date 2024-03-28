IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 234.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.16, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

