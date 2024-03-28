IFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,605 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

