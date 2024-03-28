IFG Advisory LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,676,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

