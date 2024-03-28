IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.