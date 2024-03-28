IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

CHKP opened at $164.15 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average of $148.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.