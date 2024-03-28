John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

