Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 1st

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.
Pluri Trading Down 13.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUR opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Pluri has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 6,708.40% and a negative return on equity of 177.94%.
Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.
