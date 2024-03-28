S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VV opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.