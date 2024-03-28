S.A. Mason LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,660,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $249.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

