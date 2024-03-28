Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

GLACU stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

