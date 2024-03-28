Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.
Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance
GLACU stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.
Global Lights Acquisition Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Lights Acquisition
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.