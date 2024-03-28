Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

