Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $70.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.87.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

