Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $3.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,179,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,606,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $640.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
