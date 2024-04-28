HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.26 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $463.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

