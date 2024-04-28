Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $66.40 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

