Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 407,518 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

