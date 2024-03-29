Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$19.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.31. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$20.20.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.8047079 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

