Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $11.08

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LC

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LendingClub by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 147,499 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.