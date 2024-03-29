Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Ballast Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

