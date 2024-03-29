Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

