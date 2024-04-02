Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.