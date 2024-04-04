Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Enovis by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 292,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 174.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Enovis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.