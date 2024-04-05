Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.73 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.