International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 106,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,850,000. Booking accounts for about 11.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Booking at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,472.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,523.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,395.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

