Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 92,500 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
DNLI stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.33.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on DNLI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.