Vivo Opportunity, Llc Sells 181,117 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 181,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $1,266,007.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,646.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Opportunity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $856,009.20.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of TERN stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $354.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.63.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TERN. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

