Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,673 Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of UYLD opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.