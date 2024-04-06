Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $9.05

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

