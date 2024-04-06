China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 447.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 202.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,202 shares of company stock worth $359,119 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

