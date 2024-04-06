Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 350.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 89.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

