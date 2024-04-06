Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.50% of Amplitude worth $89,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

