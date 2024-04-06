Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 354.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,417 over the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

