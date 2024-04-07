Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.72. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 5,044 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

