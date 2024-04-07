MX Oil (LON:MXO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). MX Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,655,588 shares changing hands.
MX Oil Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £14.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
About MX Oil
MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
