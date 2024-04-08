Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,915,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $714.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $728.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

