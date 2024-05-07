Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Teradata stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

