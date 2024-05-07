Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 8,642.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.75. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

