China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 353.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HCM stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.