Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock Holdings Raised by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 5,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

PARR stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on PARR

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.