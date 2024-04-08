Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $64.33 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.