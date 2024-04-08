Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 3,658 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ATI were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ATI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ATI by 735.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 312,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

