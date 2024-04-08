Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.26 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

