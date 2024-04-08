Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

JEQ stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Articles

